DMK backing AIADMK functionary accused of vandalising Dalit houses at Sokkadi village, says CPI(M)

Leading a protest by the party, CPI(M) ex-MLA Dilli Babu demands compensation for the victims; stripping the panchayat president of her post for her role in the incident; and the construction of houses for the homeless in Dalit settlements

November 06, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) ex-MLA Dilli Babu and other party member protesting in Krishnagiri on Monday, November 6, 2023.

CPI(M) ex-MLA Dilli Babu and other party member protesting in Krishnagiri on Monday, November 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

CPI(M) ex-MLA Dilli Babu on Monday questioned why the AIADMK Krishnangiri west union secretary Sokkadi Rajan, the main accused in the October 29 vandalism of Dalit houses in Sokkadi village, has not been arrested yet.

Leading a protest by the party, Mr. Babu alleged tacit caste solidarity through cross party support by the ruling DMK’s local district leadership to the main accused. “I openly say, the DMK district secretary and Bargur MLA Mathiazhagan, and the ex-district secretary Senguttuvan, both belonging to an intermediate community, have given their tacit support,” he said, adding that, “There is no reason why the others were arrested but the police feign ignorance over Mr. Rajan’s whereabouts.”

On October 29, houses of Scheduled Castes were vandalised by members of the dominant intermediate caste after some youth had objected to stone polishing in the vicinity of their homes for a community temple being built in the village.  

Mr. Rajan, according to the victim’s testimonies, had hit a youth for questioning the dominant community and hurled castiest slurs. He, alongside panchayat president Podila Ramalingam, her husband Ramalingam, and Mr. Rajan’s brother, were among those accused by the victims for the violence.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Babu said, “The police made an attempt to script a compromise through monetary compensation to prevent booking of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. When the victims refused, they solicited a counter complaint after naming those who participated in the police talks as accused.”

He also criticised Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur for refusing to a meeting. The party demanded compensation for the victims as reparation for the violence; stripping the panchayat president of her post for her role in the violence; and the construction of houses for the homeless in Dalit settlements. The party will escalate the issue if Mr. Rajan is not arrested, added Mr. Babu.

