DMK awards party posts to new entrants

Gnanasekaran, Vijay appointed secretaries of election panel

The DMK leadership on Saturday rewarded former BJP leader R.T. Arasakumar, who switched sides recently, Vellore C. Gnanasekaran, who had represented the Congress and the Tamil Maanila Congress in the Assembly many times before joining the DMK, and former AIADMK Minister Dr. Vijay with new posts.

Mr. Gnanasekaran also had a brief stint in the ruling AIADMK.

A release from general secretary Duraimurugan said Mr. Gnanasekaran would be the secretary of the party’s election committee. Dr. Vijay was also appointed as the secretary of the election committee.

Another secretary of the election committee is Bharani E.A. Karthikeyan. Mr. Arasakumar has been appointed as the secretary-spokesperson of the party headquarters.

Former MLA S.K. Vedaratnam, who rejoined the DMK after a brief stint in the BJP, has been made the deputy-secretary of the party’s farmers’ wing. Another former DMK MLA A.G. Sampath has become the secretary of the resolution committee.

Former AIADMK Minister S. Muthusamy has also been made the deputy secretary of the farmers’ wing.

Former Minister Raja Kannappan has become the deputy secretary of the election committee.