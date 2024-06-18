ADVERTISEMENT

DMK attempting to make Arasu Cable TV inoperative, alleges Edappadi Palaniswami

Published - June 18, 2024 05:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader referred to the disruption in the services provided by Arasu Cable TV from June 15, reportedly due to the non-payment of AMC charges; he said 15,000 operators and over 10 lakh customers were being affected

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, criticised the DMK government over its alleged attempt to make the State-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd (TACTV) inoperative, in support of the multi-system operators (MSOs) run by families close to the DMK.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the disruption in the services provided by Arasu Cable TV from June 15, reportedly due to the non-payment of the annual maintenance contract (AMC) fees to the company managing the Conditional Access System.

About 15,000 operators and over 10 lakh customers were being affected due to the non-payment, the former Chief Minister alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US