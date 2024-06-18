DMK attempting to make Arasu Cable TV inoperative, alleges Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, criticised the DMK government over its alleged attempt to make the State-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd (TACTV) inoperative, in support of the multi-system operators (MSOs) run by families close to the DMK.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the disruption in the services provided by Arasu Cable TV from June 15, reportedly due to the non-payment of the annual maintenance contract (AMC) fees to the company managing the Conditional Access System.

About 15,000 operators and over 10 lakh customers were being affected due to the non-payment, the former Chief Minister alleged.

