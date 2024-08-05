GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK announces R. Ranganayaki as Mayoral candidate in Coimbatore

The position of Mayor became vacant following the recent resignation of Kalpana Anandakumar, the Ward 19 councillor, who stepped down due to health issues.

Updated - August 05, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 12:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
R. Ranganayaki. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced on Monday, August 5, 2024 that Councillor R. Ranganayaki of Ward 29 has been selected as its Mayoral candidate for the Coimbatore Corporation.

“The candidate has been chosen and the final announcement will be made post indirect election,” Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said during a visit to the city’s ongoing ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ project. Ms. Ranganayaki thanked her party for the selection.

This announcement comes a day before the indirect election to select the new Mayor, which will take place at Victoria Town Hall in Coimbatore at 10.30 a.m. Corporation officials recently held a closed-door meeting to make the necessary arrangements.

The position of Mayor became vacant following the recent resignation of Kalpana Anandakumar, the Ward 19 councillor, who stepped down due to health issues.

According to several DMK councillors, there has been significant competition among women councillors vying for the Mayoral post, with many seeking support from the party’s top executives. “There was a contest among councillors D. Ambika (Ward 27), R. Ranganayaki (Ward 29), N. Malathi (Ward 34), L. Meenalogu (Ward 46), and M. Santhi (Ward 63) for the post,” claimed a senior councillor.

At a consultation meeting led by Mr. Nehru, Ms. Ranganayaki, a first-time councillor, was finally chosen as the Mayoral candidate.

