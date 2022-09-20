Tamil Nadu

DMK announces organisational polls

As part of its 15 th organisational polls, the DMK has invited applications for various posts in district units in the State.

In a statement, the party’s general secretary, Duraimurugan, said the posts of presidium chairman, secretary and deputy secretary should be shared among candidates from the general category, SCs/STs and a woman.

He said those who seek to contest the posts of treasurer, general council members and high-level executive committee members can apply separately.

The application cost is ₹10,000, and the application should be submitted to the headquarters with a fee of ₹25,000.


