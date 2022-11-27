DMK announces its high-level working committee

November 27, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

M.K. Stalin, Duraimurugan, T.R. Baalu and Kanimozhi are among the top leaders in the panel

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The DMK on Sunday announced the composition of its high-level working committee that will decide on key issues.

Among the top leaders in the panel are party president M.K. Stalin, general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Baalu, headquarters principal secretary K.N. Nehru, deputy general secretaries I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, A. Raja, Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, and Kanimozhi and organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi.

Senior party functionaries Arcot N. Veeraswamy, T.K.S. Ilangovan, Suba. Thangavelan, S.S. Palanimanickam, Karur K.C. Palanisamy, Kovai M. Kannappan, L. Ganesan, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Pon. Muthuramalingam, Tiruchi Siva, E.V. Velu, S. Jagathrakshakan, M.P. Saminathan, L. Mookaiah, Tiruchengodu M. Kandasamy, Gummidipoondi K. Venu, P. Kuzhanthaivelu and Kuthalam P. Kalyanam will be the members of the committee.

The party also appointed other headquarters office bearers - Anbagam Kalai (joint organisation secretary) and S. Austin and P. Thayagam Kavi (deputy organisation secretaries). Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson has been appointed party chief legal consultant, while R. Viduthalai and N.R. Elango will function as the president and secretary of its legal wing respectively.

The party’s propaganda secretaries are: Tiruchi Siva, Dindigul I. Leoni, S. Jagathrakshakan and Sabapathi Mohan and joint propaganda secretaries are Nellikuppam Pughazenthi and V.C. Chandrakumar. The party also named Vellore Vijay, P.R. Sundaram, Cumbum R. Pandian and Kuthalam Anbazhagan as deputy propaganda secretaries.

The DMK also instituted two new wings - one for unorganised drivers and another for sports development. It named D.M. Kathir Anand and T. Senguttuvan as president and secretary of unorganised drivers’ wing. It also named Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran as its sports development secretary.

