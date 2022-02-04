The ruling DMK on Thursday night announced candidates for the local bodies elections to the Greater Chennai Corporation. The Congress also announced the list of candidates who will contest in 16 wards in Greater Chennai Corporation as part of the DMK alliance.
DMK announces candidates for Chennai Corporation
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
February 04, 2022 01:30 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
February 04, 2022 01:30 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 1:31:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-announces-candidates-for-chennai-corporation/article38373320.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story