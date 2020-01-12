DMK announces ₹5 lakh to family of slain SSI

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced ₹5 lakh financial assistance to the family of the special sub-inspector Wilson, who was shot dead in Kanniyakumari district.
In a statement here, he said he was moved by the words of Wilson’s wife that her husband loved his job more than his family. “There is no safety even for the police officials in the AIADMK government but the government claims that it tops the list of States that maintain law and order,” Mr. Stalin said.
He called upon the government to increase the security at check-posts to ensure the safety of police personnel.
