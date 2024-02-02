GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK and Congress staging backstage drama: Palaniswami

February 02, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday accused the DMK and the Congress of staging a “backstage drama” and “repeatedly betraying” Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery water dispute. He said Karnataka had pushed for the Mekedatu proposal to be discussed at a meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in New Delhi on Thursday, but Tamil Nadu officials did not object to its attempt.

In a statement, he said, “The AIADMK would not ignore any attempt to harm the interests of Tamil Nadu on any issue. I warn the DMK government to drop the backstage drama..., and not to give up Tamil Nadu’s right to the Cauvery water.”

He cited media reports that said Karnataka had pushed for discussing the Mekedatu proposal at the meeting. “Why did not the DMK government and officials present at the meeting object when they knew Mekedatu was on the agenda,” he asked. He also questioned why the Tamil Nadu officials instead took part in the voting.

“If Mekedatu was not included in the agenda or if a walkout was staged against the proposal, the issue discussed at the meeting on February 1 would not have gone to the notice of the Water Commission,” he contended. He pointed out that the Mekedatu proposal was never allowed to be discussed as long as his party was in power.

At a meeting held on Friday, Amma Peravai, a unit of the AIADMK, adopted a special resolution which condemned the remarks of DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja against AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. Another resolution criticised the Assembly Speaker for the select telecast of the House proceedings, leaving out the speeches of Mr. Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition. It accused the Speaker of functioning like a “DMK spokesperson”.

AMMK protest

The AMMK has announced that its founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran will lead protests in Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Sivaganga on February 11, 21, and 22 respectively to highlight the law and order situation under the DMK government.

