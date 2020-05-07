Tamil Nadu

DMK and allies observe black-flag protest across Tamil Nadu

DMK President M.K. Stalin staging a protest at his residence on Thursday

DMK President M.K. Stalin staging a protest at his residence on Thursday   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The protest was to mark the “failure of the Central and the State governments in providing adequate relief and rehabilitation to people, and the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to reopen Tasmac shops”

The leaders of the DMK and its alliance partners on Thursday observed a black-flag protest against the “failure of the Central and the State governments in providing adequate relief and rehabilitation to people, and the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to open TASMAC-run liquor shops.”

The protest took place across the State outside the homes of the respective leaders and cadres.

Wearing a black shirt and holding a black flag DMK president M.K. Stalin raised slogans against the government at his Chittaranjan Road bungalow. His wife Durga and son and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin also participated in the protests.

Mr. Stalin also demanded ₹5,000 be given to the poor who had borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

In the CPI (M) office, the party’s Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan, state secretary K. Balakrishnan and secretariat member K. Kanagaraj raised slogans against the government.

