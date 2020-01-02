DMK and AIADMK in a neck and neck race in the rural local body polls

The DMK and the ruling AIADMK were in a neck and neck race in the rural local body polls with the DMK winning 63 out of 150 panchayat union ward members’ post, while the AIADMK has won 56 as of 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Indhiya Desiya Congress (IDC) won three, while the DMDK, CPI (M) and the BJP won one each. Others have won 23, as per data posted by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on its website at 4.30 p.m. Counting for the rural local body polls is likely to extend well in to the night on Thursday. The results for a total of 5,090 ward member seats are to be announced.

Results for the post of village panchayat presidents have been announced for 842 out of 9,624 seats. These seats are non-party based, while results for 19,165 panchayat ward member posts out of a total of 76,746 have been announced so far.

For the post of panchayat union ward members announced till now, the AIADMK has won six seats in Thanjavur, five seats each in Thoothukudi and Tiruppur, four in Karur, three each in Cuddalore, Tiruchirappali, Tirvuvannamalai, Theni, Namakkal, two in Tiruvarur, and one each in Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Salem, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris and Pudukottai. These results are as of 4 p.m.

The DMK has won 12 in Thanjavur, five each in Krishnagiri and Tiruchirapalli, four each in Theni, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, three each in Namakkal, Cuddalore and Tiruppur, two each in Tiruvarur and Tiruvannamalai, one each in Karur, Salem, Tiruvallur, and Ramanathapuram.

The BJP has won one seat in Karur, while the IDC has won three – two in Kanniyakumari and one in Pudukottai, the DMDK has won one seat in Thanjavur and the CPI (M) has won one.