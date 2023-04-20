DMK and AIADMK at loggerheads in T.N. Assembly, leaders trade charges against each other over law and order, police firing incidents, probe into Kodanad case

April 20, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ruling DMK and the principal Opposition AIADMK were at loggerheads in the Assembly on Thursday, as they traded charges against each other over the law and order situation, police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi in May 2018, probe into the Kodanad estate-dacoity-cum-murder case, prevalence of illegal drugs, among others.

While leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami maintained that it was the duty of the principal Opposition in the House to point out issues that need attention from the government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said his government was taking necessary action and that he would deliver a detailed reply in the House on Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami questioned the DMK government over the assurances made over the welfare of police personnel listed out in the party’s election manifesto. Listing out murders in various parts of the State, Mr. Palaniswami questioned the government over the law and order situation.

When Mr. Palaniswami said the then DMK MLA led a protest in Thoothukudi though prohibitory orders were in place on the day of police firing, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan maintained that she led a protest in a place where the orders were not in effect. Both the sides further blamed each other for the police firing.

Mr. Palaniswami, Leader of the House Duraimurugan, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin went about recalling incidents from the past when people died due to police firing during erstwhile DMK and AIADMK regimes.

As for charges made by Mr. Palaniswami over the law and order situation in the State, Mr. Stalin referred to such incidents during the erstwhile AIADMK regime and further maintained: “As far as the DMK government is concerned, swift action has been taken against people, irrespective of whether they belong to the ruling party or otherwise.”

To charges made by Mr. Palaniswami over prevalence of illegal drugs, even among students, Mr. Stalin said 63,656 cases were registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA Act) and 65,480 persons were arrested compared to 40,246 cases and the arrest of 37,846 persons during the erstwhile AIADMK regime.

“You should not speak forgetting the fact that gutka was rampant during the AIADMK government so much so that the CBI registered cases against those who were Health Minister, Director-General of Police, Commissioner of Police,” Mr. Stalin said.

Explaining the delay behind the probe over the Kodanad estate-dacoity-cum-murder case, Mr. Stalin said if the evidences were protected and statements were properly received soon after the incident, the case could have been brought to conclusion soon. “Since many years have passed, there is a delay in bringing out various issues completely.”