DMK ally VCK announces protest against T.N. police

The party insists that the agitation is not against the State government

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a staunch ally of the ruling DMK, has announced protests for September 29 in all district headquarters (except in districts where the model code is in force for the local bodies elections) against the police for allegedly not allowing its workers to hoist the party flag at public places.

The police recently prevented VCK workers from hoisting their flag near the Morur bus stand in Salem district, citing law and order issues.

Flag-hoisting

Announcing the protests, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan asked whether the VCK was barred from hoisting its flag at public places and criticised the police for citing law and order as an excuse. “Don’t we have the right to hoist our flag at public places? When all other party flags can fly, why can’t the VCK’s? Using caste fanatics as an excuse — is that the legal approach? What kind of justice is this,” he asked.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kattumannarkoil MLA and VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan made it clear that the protest was not against the State government. “The Chief Minister has said social justice is the cornerstone of his government, but the police department has not understood it. We want to draw the government’s attention to the issue through the protest.”

He said that while the VCK had a strong partnership with the DMK, the alliance would become stronger only when pertinent issues are raised.