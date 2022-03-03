DMK allots posts in urban local bodies to allies

Only Congress gets Mayor post while others given chairman and deputy posts

Only Congress gets Mayor post while others given chairman and deputy posts

The DMK on Thursday finalised the allotment of Mayor, deputy mayor, municipal chairman and deputy chairman and president and vice-president posts of town panchayats to its allies.

There are 21 Mayor posts in the State, and the DMK has allotted just one seat to the Congress while its other allies have been given various chairman and deputy posts.

As per the announcement, a Congress party candidate will occupy the Mayor seat of the Kumbakonam Municipal Corporation. The party has been allotted the deputy mayor posts of the Salem and Kancheepuram Municipal Corporations. Besides, it will get the chairman posts of six municipalities; deputy chairman posts of nine Municipalities; and eight presidents and 11 vice-president posts.

The CPI(M) gets the deputy mayor post of Madurai. In the case of municipalities, the party gets two chairman and three deputy chairman posts. Its candidates will also occupy three president and six vice-president posts.

The CPI has been allotted the deputy mayor seat of the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation. It also gets the chairman post of one municipality and deputy chairman posts of four municipalities. Its candidates will also be appointed presidents of four town panchayats and vice-presidents of six.

The MDMK candidate will occupy the deputy mayor post of the Avadi Municipal Corporation. It gets one municipal chairman post and three deputy chairman posts, three presidents and three vice-president posts.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) has been allotted the Mayor post of the Cuddalore Municipal Corporation. The party gets the chairman posts of two municipalities, deputy chairman of two municipalities, president and vice-president of three and seven town panchayats respectively.