DMK, allies write to CM

CHENNAI

04 August 2020 00:28 IST

Leaders of constituent parties in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami urging him to adopt a resolution in the State Cabinet against the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

The parties urged the ruling AIADMK to uphold the two-language formula and the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act, 2006.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the leaders contended that the NEP would turn students towards saffronised-education and against the pluralist nature of the country.

Advertising

Advertising

“In every aspect, the NEP is at odds with the education policy already existing in the State. It seeks to replace Tamil with Sanskrit,” the leaders alleged.

Citing the proviso, “Sanskrit will thus be offered at all levels of school and higher education as an important and enriching option for students, including as an option in the three-language formula,” the leaders said the NEP would totally ignore the two-language policy and impose Sanskrit on Tamil Nadu.

“The argument that the mother tongue of students would be medium of instruction till 5th standard, and if possible till 8th standard, was a clear indication that the Central government was interested in the three-language formula,” the leaders said.