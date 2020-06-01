DMK, allies want reservation followed in medical admissions

A virtual meeting of the DMK and its alliance parties, chaired by Leader of Opposition M. K. Stalin, on Sunday adopted three resolutions including demanding effective implementation of the reservation policy for MBBS and PG medical admissions under the all India quota. The meeting also criticised the Centre and State for “shortcomings” in the battle against COVID-19 and adopted a resolution demanding repeal of the ‘New Electricity Amendment Bill’ that seeks to do away with free electricity for farmers in lieu of Direct Benefit Transfer.

The resolution on medical admissions, said that the MBBS and PG medical seats transferred to the national pool by Tamil Nadu government should be allocated according to the communal reservation policy followed in the State.

“The BJP government must allocate 50% of the seats to Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes. The seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be allocated according to the percentage of reservation applicable in the State,” the resolution read.

‘No timely action’

The meeting criticised both the governments “for not taking timely action despite knowing about the spread of COVID-19” early in January.

“The Centre did not provide any cash relief to the poor, farmers, farm labourers, migrants, middle classes etc., and left them in the lurch. The Centre did not provide ₹7500 as financial relief to families in the bottom 50% and rehabilitate migrants during the lockdown or increase the number of working days in MGNREGA to 200. However, despite increase in coronavirus cases, the government has removed restrictions and has implemented a lockdown for namesake until June 30,” said the resolution.

The resolution also condemned the new Electricity Amendment Draft Bill as it further takes away State’s rights to provide free electricity to farmers.