Tamil Nadu

DMK, allies to hold rally against CAA on December 23

DMK president M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting of allies

DMK president M.K. Stalin chairing a meeting of allies   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

more-in

DMK president M.K. Stalin has appealed to all sections of the society, cutting across party lines, to participate in the rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said his party and its alliance partners would hold a massive rally in Chennai on December 23 to bring pressure on the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of alliance partners at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Mr. Stalin made an appeal to all sections of the society, cutting across party lines, to participate in the rally.

Asked why actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was not invited for the meeting even though he was keen on attending it, Mr. Stalin said he had spoken to Mr. Kamal Haasan and explained that only 11 political parties that are allies of the DMK, had been invited for the meeting. “In the future, if necessary, we will invite other parties, he said.

Mr. Stalin said the meeting’s particpants had urged the Centre to explain why illegal immigrants among Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims had been excluded from being granted Indian citizenship.

When asked about Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s argument that no Indian citizen had been affected by the CAA, Mr. Stalin said he was not surprised by the Chief Minister’s stand since he had surrendered before the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“If the 11 AIADMK Rajya Sabha members and the lone PMK MP had voted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, it would not have become a law. The two parties are thoroughly exposed as betrayers of Tamils,” he charged.

Mr. Stalin said the government should take into consideration the protests in North India and the North-Eastern states and repeal the CAA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
demonstration
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 1:22:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-allies-to-hold-rally-against-caa-on-december-23/article30336896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY