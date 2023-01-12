DMK, allies skip Raj Bhavan Pongal celebrations

January 12, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

The ruling DMK and its allies stayed away from the Pongal celebrations hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami along with many of his party colleagues attended the event and so did ousted AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

No minister or legislator of the ruling party or its allies were seen at the function against the backdrop of the recent escalation in strains between the Governor and Government and the controversy related to the replacing of the Tamil Nadu State Emblem with the National Emblem in the invitation for the event.

On the occasion, Mr. Ravi said the Pongal festival is a living heritage held in every village in the State to celebrate bravery in the form of Jallikattu and also the harvest festival to pay tribute to the almighty. The celebrations at the Raj Bhavan witnessed a melange of traditional folk dance and music performances. Mr. Ravi attired in the traditional dress of veshti and shirt inaugurated the festival by making the Pongal dish.

The Governor felicitated the folk artists who performed in the festival.

People from various walks of life along with senior government officials of the State and Central governments participated.