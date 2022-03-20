DMK, allies silent over Mullaiperiyar, Mekedatu issues: AIADMK

People wonder if the ruling party has vested interests, says O. Panneerselvam

Questioning the alleged silence of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the Communist parties, over the Karnataka and Kerala governments’ action over Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar issues respectively, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday called for rising above party lines to put up a united front to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam cited multiple statements in this regard and contended: “There is doubt among the people whether the DMK is being indifferent to these issues because the DMK family has business operations in Karnataka and Kerala. Likewise, people suspect whether the Communist parties in Tamil Nadu are quiet because of the Communist government in Kerala and whether Congress’ aspirations to come to government in Karnataka is stopping them from speaking out against the issue.”

Though the Mullaperiyar dam was very much within the control of Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister wondered whether the Kerala government was attempting to take control of the dam by “staging a drama” over a recent incident. Four persons went to the Mullaperiyar dam on board a boat belonging to the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, following which the Kerala Forest Department mandated that prior permission should be obtained for officials to go to the dam.

Condemning the act of the Kerala government on behalf of his party, Mr. Panneerselvam charged that the Karnataka government’s action was even worse.

Recalling a recent all-party meeting in Karnataka towards constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery, the AIADMK coordinator condemned the alleged attempt to turn the ‘Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu’ into a desert. He expressed surprise over the alleged “silence” of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the Congress and the Communist parties in Tamil Nadu.