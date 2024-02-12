ADVERTISEMENT

DMK allies, PMK condemn T.N. Governor R. N. Ravi for refusing to read his prepared text, walking out of Assembly

February 12, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Congress, MDMK, VCK and MMK all condemned the Governor’s actions; the PMK said the rift between the Governor and the T.N. government must not continue as it was not a good sign for the welfare of the State

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress in Tamil Nadu, the MDMK, VCK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, all allies of the ruling DMK, on Monday, February 12, 2024, condemned Governor R. N. Ravi for refusing to read his customary address and leaving the Legislative Assembly midway through the proceedings.

Governor could have refrained from coming to Assembly if speech went against his conscience: T.N. Law Minister

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Assembly floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai said the Governor has staged such an act to tarnish the dignity of the House, and with an ulterior motive, and added that his party strongly condemned the Governor’s actions . TNCC president K.S. Alagiri also condemned the Governor.

Strongly condemning the Governor’s act, MDMK leader Vaiko said it has been the convention in the House to play the Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning, and the national anthem at the end of the Governor’s address. However, the Governor sought to change the convention by calling for the playing of the national anthem at the beginning of his address. Mr Vaiko recalled that last year, the Governor had walked out of the House when the national anthem was being played.

In a statement, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said the Governor had acted in a manner that was contradictory to the provisions of the Constitution and had disrespected the people of Tamil Nadu, and he strongly condemned this. He also called for the State government to take legal measures to remove R.N. Ravi from the Governor’s post.

T.N. Speaker Appavu lowered the dignity of Chair: Raj Bhavan

Mr. Thirumavalavan reiterated there should be a poll promise that once the I.N.D.I.A. bloc forms the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls, the Governor’s post would be abolished.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president, MLA M.H. Jawahirullah said generally, political parties staged walkouts from the Legislative Assembly making various demands, but here, the Governor had walked out for the second time. Condemning the Governor’s act, Mr. Jawahirullah also called for the abolishment of the post of Governor.

In a statement, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said Governor R. N. Ravi had gone beyonf the terms of his Constitutional duties and should be dismissed from his post immediately.

In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss reiterated that the rift between Governor R. N. Ravi and the State government should not continue, and added that it was not a good sign for the development of Tamil Nadu.

T.N. Governor’s ‘address’, read out by Speaker, critical of Centre on GST, CMRL funds; vows to not allow implementation of CAA

The Governor’s office had given its approval to the speech prepared by the State government, Dr Anbumani pointed out. The Assembly Secretariat had clarified to the Raj Bhavab that playing the national anthem before the Governor’s speech was not the norm. Even after this, refusing to read the speech and walking out was not justifiable, he said and called for better coordination between both sides.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant told reporters that what took place in the Assembly was not a healthy sign for the people and the country, and only when Governors and State governments functioned in a coordinated way, would it be healthy.

