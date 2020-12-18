DMK, allies begin day-long fast in support of protesting farmers

Chennai

18 December 2020 11:30 IST

The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday embarked on a day-long hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

Farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for over three weeks against the central legislations.

On Friday, DMK chief and Leader of Opposition, M.K. Stalin, party MP Kanimozhi and leaders of alliance parties participated in the protest here.

Advertising

Advertising