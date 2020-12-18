Tamil Nadu

DMK, allies begin day-long fast in support of protesting farmers

DMK President M.K. Stalin and Opposition leaders participating in a day-long fast in support of protesting farmers at Valluvarkottam, Chennai on December 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: RAGU R.

The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday embarked on a day-long hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

Farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for over three weeks against the central legislations.

On Friday, DMK chief and Leader of Opposition, M.K. Stalin, party MP Kanimozhi and leaders of alliance parties participated in the protest here.

