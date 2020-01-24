DMK alliance to undertake signature campaign against CAA-NPR-NRC

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the State will undertake a massive signature campaign across Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

“We will meet the people of Tamil Nadu and undertake a massive signature campaign from February 2 to 8. Once we complete the campaign, we will meet the President of India and hand the signatures over to him,” DMK president M.K. Stalin told reporters after a meeting of the alliance party leaders at Anna Arivalayam that lasted over two hours.

The meeting passed resolutions demanding that the CAA and NRC not be implemented and that the Tamil Nadu government announce that it would not implement the NPR in the State.

When asked about Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the CAA will be implemented despite protests across States, Mr. Stalin said, “Amit Shah is saying that. We are opposing it. We will continue to oppose it and are taking efforts to ensure there will be a proper resolution to it.”

The SPA held that the BJP, in order to fulfil its election manifesto, was dangerously turning the entire country into a protest zone. “The NPR manual that has been published, gives rise to fears that the NPR exercise is entirely the base step for the NRC,” the resolution said.

The resolution also blamed the AIADMK and the PMK for the CAA crisis in the country. “If the BJP has created a situation where every citizen has to stand in a queue to prove his or her citizenship, the first and foremost reason is that the AIADMK and the PMK voted in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha,” it said.

The parties also demanded that the AIADMK immediately convene a Cabinet meeting and pass a resolution that NPR would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu. The Opposition parties also asked the people of the State not to share any details at the time of the national census.