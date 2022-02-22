DMK alliance takes lead in Cuddalore and Villupuram regions

February 22, 2022 14:00 IST

It bagged 16 wards in Cuddalore Corporation

The DMK on Tuesday took a massive lead in the urban local bodies elections in Cuddalore district, winning 20 out of 24 wards for which results were declared. Polling took place across 45 wards in Cuddalore Corporation, six municipalities, and 14 town panchayats. About 1,994 candidates were in the fray for about 447 wards.

The party bagged 16 wards in Cuddalore Corporation. Its allies - the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) won two wards each. The AIADMK won three wards while the PMK won one.

The first two hours of counting since 8 a.m., showed that the DMK polled the most number of votes. As of 1 p.m., in the six municipal councils of Nellikuppam, Panruti, Chidambaram, Vridhachalam, Vadalur, and Thittakudi, the DMK and its allies won 105 wards, while the AIADMK bagged 14 wards.

Similarly, out of 222 wards in 14 town panchayats in Cuddalore district, the DMK and its allies won 145 wards out of 215 for which results were declared. The AIADMK won 35 wards.

In Villupuram district, out of 102 wards in the municipal councils of Villupuram, Tindivanam, and Kottakuppam, the DMK-led alliance made a clean sweep winning 51 out of 75 wards. The AIADMK won three wards each in Villupuram and Kottakuppam municipalities and bagged four in Tindivanam municipality. The PMK won three wards while the BJP drew a blank.

Out of the total 108 wards in seven town panchayats in Villupuram district, the DMK won 66 while the Congress won two wards. The AIADMK won 19 wards while the PMK, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and the DMDK won one ward each. As many as 18 wards were won by Independents.