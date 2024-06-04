Tamil Nadu election results 2024: DMK alliance sweeps Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi

The DMK-led alliance made a clean sweep in the northern districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi, repeating its 2019 triumph.

The alliance’s main contestants from the region - M.K. Vishnu Prasad of the Congress in Cuddalore, D. Ravikumar of the VCK in Villupuram (Reserved), and D. Malaiarasan of the DMK in Kallakurichi - established early leads.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

In a clear mandate to the DMK-led alliance, all the winning candidates had a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Except for Mr. Malaiarasan, two of the three candidates of the DMK-led alliance were sitting MPs.

Cuddalore

In Cuddalore, Mr. Vishnu Prasad secured, and then maintained, a lead over his closest contender, P. Sivakozhunthu of the DMDK, till the end of the final round. Mr. Prasad, who was leading by 5,572 votes at the end of the first round, had widened the lead to 21,805 votes by the end of the third round, gaining 1,85,896 votes at the end of round 21. He garnered 44.11% of the total votes polled.

The high-pitched campaign in the constituency ensured a turnout of 63.92%.

The DMK had swapped the seat held by it in 2019 to the Congress and fielded its candidate for the Arani Lok Sabha constituency. The PMK, with hopes of wresting the seat, had fielded film director Thankar Bachan, but the party fared poorly, and came a distant third. The DMDK polled 2,69,157 votes, while the PMK polled 2,05,244 votes.

In Villupuram (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Ravikumar polled 4,77,033 votes at the end of round 25, defeating his closest rival, J. Bhagyaraj of the AIADMK (who secured 4,06,330), by a margin of 70,703 votes.

Kallakurichi

The DMK retained the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency, with Mr. Malaiarasan polling 5,61,589 votes at the end of round 24, defeating R. Kumaraguru of the AIADMK (who had secured 5,07,805 votes), by a margin of 53,784 votes. R. Devadoss of the PMK trailed a distant third with 71,290 votes.