Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has organised a public meeting on September 28 to mark the 75th anniversary of the party.

Leaders of the DMK’s alliance partners, including actor Kamal Haasan, will take part in the meeting to be held at the Pachaiyappas College in Kancheepuram.

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K Stalin will preside over the meeting.

