‘DMK, AIADMK won’t permit new dam at Mullaperiyar’

Efforts will be made to construct dam at Rasimanal: Minister

Neither the DMK nor the AIADMK will permit the construction of a new dam at Mullaiperiyar, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said in Salem on Tuesday.

Mr. Duraimurugan told reporters that despite talks, the Kerala Government continued to oppose measures to strengthen the Mullaperiyar dam. In 1979, chairperson of the Central Water Commission K.C. Thomas had visited the dam, after reports said the structure was weak. Mr. Thomas had said that it was strong and that there was no need for fear.

However, authorities were asked to visit Thiruvananthapuram, and the next day, the water level was asked to be maintained at 136 feet. Authorities were given three technical advices — immediate, short-term and long-term — to strengthen the dam.

Mr. Duraimurugan said the reduction in the storage level could not have been possible without the consent of the then Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran. Ministers concerned had not signed on the file, he said.

He added that two of the dam strengthening works were completed during his tenure as PWD Minister in 1989. Despite this, Kerala had refused to increase the water level then. He added that neither the DMK nor the AIADMK would permit the construction of a new dam at Mullaiperiyar.

Mr. Duraimurugan, along with Department Secretary Sandeep Saxena, Collector S. Karmegham, senior officials, legislators and an MP, visited the Mettur dam premises, and interacted with officials on the release of surplus water from the dam. The Minister also launched the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme, and switched on the motors at the Thippampatti lift irrigation pump house. .

Dam at Rasimanal

Efforts will be made to construct a dam at Rasimanal, across the Cauvery in Hogenakkal, once “issues” surrounding the project are resolved, he said later in the day at Hogenakkal.

On Karnataka’s claims of a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu, seeking a halt to the dam project at Mekadatu, he said it was natural for every party to presume victory.