GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK, AIADMK regimes not keen on fulfilling demands of government employees: Annamalai

April 08, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday alleged that both the AIADMK and DMK regimes were not keen on fulfilling the demands of the government employees.

In a statement, he pointed out the government employees have urged for fulfilling their demands in both the regimes.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that during elections DMK and AIADMK gives false promises during election about fulfilling the demands in order to temporarily stall the protests of government employees and don’t think about given a permanent resolution.

AIADMK did not provide any solution to the demands of government employees during their 10-year regime and now playing a drama that they are voicing support them. The current DMK government has also not given any solution and the employees are angry with both the Dravidian parties, he said.

Mr. Annamalai also urged the DMK government to take measures to immediately fulfill the demands of government employees including Transport Corporation employees and assured his party’s support to their demands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.