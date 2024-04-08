DMK, AIADMK regimes not keen on fulfilling demands of government employees: Annamalai

April 08, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday alleged that both the AIADMK and DMK regimes were not keen on fulfilling the demands of the government employees.

In a statement, he pointed out the government employees have urged for fulfilling their demands in both the regimes.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that during elections DMK and AIADMK gives false promises during election about fulfilling the demands in order to temporarily stall the protests of government employees and don’t think about given a permanent resolution.

AIADMK did not provide any solution to the demands of government employees during their 10-year regime and now playing a drama that they are voicing support them. The current DMK government has also not given any solution and the employees are angry with both the Dravidian parties, he said.

Mr. Annamalai also urged the DMK government to take measures to immediately fulfill the demands of government employees including Transport Corporation employees and assured his party’s support to their demands.