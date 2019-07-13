DMK, AIADMK have similar record in Vellore

The Dravidian majors — DMK and the AIADMK — are almost evenly placed in the Vellore parliamentary constituency, going by the constituency’s history since 1977.

Out of 11 Lok Sabha elections that the constituency faced after the ruling party became one of the two principal parties of the State, candidates fielded by the DMK-led front won six times with nominees of the AIADMK-led combine bagging the seat on other occasions.

Four of the elections — 1977, 1998, 1999 and 2014 — experienced close contests as the margin of victory in terms of percentage was in single digit. Of the four, it was the 1977 poll that saw V. Dhandayuthapani of the Janata, who was backed by the DMK, winning by a margin of 3,161 votes. In term of percentage, the difference between the winner and the runner-up was 0.7%. Then, Vellore was one of the three constituencies captured by the Janata, the others being Chennai Central and Nagercoil (now called Kanniyakumari).

The highest margin was recorded in 1996 when P. Shanmugam of the DMK trounced B. Akbar Pasha of the Congress by a difference of around 2.11 lakh votes.

It was a reversal of the 1991 results when Mr. Pasha defeated Mr. Shanmugam by a little less than two lakh votes.

This time, A.C. Shanmugam, founder of the New Justice Party (NJP) and who was elected to the Lok Sabha 35 years ago when he was in the AIADMK, is contesting again on the symbol of the ruling party. Five years ago, he contested on the ticket of the BJP and finished second.

Kathir Anand, son of senior leader Durai Murugan, is the DMK’s candidate. In April, polling in Vellore did not take place along with 38 other Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, as the Election Commission had concluded that there was a “systematic design to influence voters.” One of the places searched by the Income Tax authorities in March was the residence of Mr. Durai Murugan.

Sounding confident of his party’s victory, R. Gandhi, Ranipet’s Member of Legislative Assembly and one of the functionaries of the DMK put in charge of Vellore, contends that the DMK’s nominees have begun highlighting issues and problems of Tamil Nadu in the Parliament in a perceptible manner. This should answer why the DMK’s candidate should be elected, even though the organisation does not share power at the Centre.

C. Ponnaiyan, former Minister and one of the spokespersons of the AIADMK, says the DMK-led front’s victory was because of a “false propaganda.” Now, the people have seen through the “true design” of the DMK’s strategy. Besides, the voters are conscious that the State government has been performing “extremely well” under adverse circumstances such as the failure of monsoon.