ADVERTISEMENT

DMK, AIADMK encouraging drug abuse in T.N.: Dhinakaran

Published - May 20, 2024 12:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday charged the ruling DMK and the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, with encouraging drug abuse in Tamil Nadu. In a social media post, he referred to the arrest of expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq by the Narcotics Control Bureau in March this year, as well as the recent arrest of individuals who were reportedly closely associated with a former AIADMK Minister in a ganja case. These arrests, Mr. Dhinakaran said, led to a suspicion among the people whether “the ruling party and the party that had ruled the State were hand in glove [with the accused]”. Mr. Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against those supporting drug abuse in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their party affiliation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US