DMK, AIADMK encouraging drug abuse in T.N.: Dhinakaran

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday charged the ruling DMK and the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, with encouraging drug abuse in Tamil Nadu. In a social media post, he referred to the arrest of expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq by the Narcotics Control Bureau in March this year, as well as the recent arrest of individuals who were reportedly closely associated with a former AIADMK Minister in a ganja case. These arrests, Mr. Dhinakaran said, led to a suspicion among the people whether “the ruling party and the party that had ruled the State were hand in glove [with the accused]”. Mr. Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against those supporting drug abuse in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their party affiliation.