‘Mayors in their regimes were operated by Chief Ministers’

‘Mayors in their regimes were operated by Chief Ministers’

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said charged while the DMK and the AIADMK have blamed the Centre for taking away autonomy of the State, both parties had not given full autonomy to rural and urban local bodies.

Releasing the party’s election manifesto for the urban local bodies election and introducing the 200 candidates for Chennai Corporation wards, Mr. Anbumani alleged at an election campaign in Mylapore that both the DMK and its predecessor AIADMK governments spoke of big plans for Chennai but never implemented them.

He claimed that during the AIADMK and DMK regimes, the Mayors were operated by the Chief Ministers and did not have autonomy. If elected, the PMK would will give full autonomy to the local bodies and set a new urban agenda, he said, adding public bus travel would be made free and it would will help in reducing traffic congestion and reduce deterioration of roads.

He pointed out both the DMK and the AIADMK are blaming each other on the NEET issue.

“[Chief Minister] Stalin and [Leader of Opposition] Edappadi K. Palaniswami are talking about a public debate on which party was behind the introduction of NEET in Tamil Nadu. The Congress, DMK, BJP and AIADMK are responsible for NEET,” he saidfelt.

He said NEET should be banned and the DMK and the AIADMK instead of blaming each other, should involve in constructive politics to ensure NEET is banned.

He asked whether DMK and AIADMK are ready for a public debate on the demand for closure of Tasmac shops.

For Chennai, the PMK manifesto promised implementation of Chennai bicycle masterplan, Chennai complete streets policy, increasing number of MTC buses to 8,000, implementation of zero waste policy and clean air action plan, among others. For Tamil Nadu, it promised Right to Sanitation, grey water recycling policy, urban food policy, among others.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said while the DMK and the AIADMK have blamed the Centre for taking away autonomy of the State, both parties have not given full autonomy to rural and urban local bodies.