DMK, AIADMK cross swords over employment for locals

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated debate between the Opposition DMK and the AIADMK over creating jobs for locals.

Speaking during a debate on the demand for grants for Labour and Employment Department, DMK MLA T.M. Anbarasan said there has been an increase in the number of people from other States being employed here and there is a need to reserve jobs for locals. “When we went to Kancheepuram to thank the voters for the verdict in the Lok Sabha polls, we got a feeling that we were in Nepal. The government must ensure that 80% jobs are given to locals,” he said.

Responding to him, Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath said that even in the MoUs signed in the recent global investors’ meet, there was a requirement that 50% to 60% of the jobs are to be given to local people.

Mr. Anbarasan said the clause on local jobs in MoUs was not implemented properly.

Labour Minister Nilofer Kabeel said workers from other States were taking only low-end jobs.