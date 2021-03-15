DMK, AIADMK candidates file papers in Villupuram and Cuddalore

Prominent among the candidates were Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam from Villupuram assembly constituency and DMK nominee and former Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi from Tirukovilur

Candidates of the ruling AIADMK and DMK filed their nomination papers with the Returning Officers of their respective assembly constituencies for the April 6 assembly polls on Monday.

Prominent among those who filed their nomination papers included Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam from Villupuram assembly constituency and DMK nominee and former Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi from Tirukovilur assembly segment.

Mr. Shanmugam, who is contesting from Villupuram assembly constituency for the third time, submitted his papers to the Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer K. Haridas at around 12.14 p.m. R. Lakshmanan of the DMK also contesting from the same seat filed his nomination.

Former Minister and DMK’s Tirukovilur nominee K. Ponmudi filed his nomination papers with the Returning Officer Sai Vardhini. The DMK candidates for Gingee, Vikravandi and Tindivanam (Reserved) constituencies also filed their nomination papers before the respective Returning Officers on Monday.

Cuddalore

DMK strongman and former Minister M.R.K. Panneerselam filed papers from Kurunjipadi, while the party’s ally the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi’s president T. Velmurugan filed his papers in Panruti. The latter will contest on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

The DMK’s nominee for Cuddalore G. Iyappan and Thittakudi party nominee and sitting MLA V. Ganesan also filed their nomination papers while the AIADMK candidate and sitting MLA K.A. Pandian filed his papers in Chidambaram.

Kallakurichi

The AIADMK candidates for Kallakurichi and Ulundurpet assembly segments filed their papers while the DMK nominee and sitting MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan filed his nomination from Rishivandiyam.