DMK against extension of postal ballot to select class of voters

The DMK has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court, challenging a decision taken by the Election Commission of India (EC) to permit voters aged over 80, physically challenged persons and those under quarantine to opt for postal ballots for exercising their franchise.
Justices R. Subbiah and C. Saravanan on Wednesday adjourned the case to January 7, at the request of senior counsel P. Wilson, who urged the court to tag it along with a similar petition and take them together for admission on that day. The party apprehended that creating a new class for postal ballots might pave way for malpractices.
In his affidavit, DMK’s organising secretary R.S. Bharathi said the Representation of the People Act, 1951, permitted only a select group of people, such as voters on election duty and those in preventive detention, to cast their votes through postal ballots. However, Section 60 (c) empowered the EC to notify a new class of voters for postal ballots.
Urging the court to declare Section 60 (c) of the Act unconstitutional, the party wanted all consequential statutory rules made thereunder, and notifications issued by EC to be declared illegal. It sought for an interim order, restraining EC from processing applications for postal ballots under category of “absentee voters”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath