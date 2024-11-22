DME to take legal action against 6 MBBS candidates

The Directorate of Medical Education has proposed to initiate legal action against six candidates who applied for MBBS seats under the non-resident Indian quota using fake documents.

The medical selection committee, on its website, said three candidates had already been allotted seats. The allotment had since been cancelled. In a notification released on Friday it said the candidature of six applicants had been cancelled for submitting fake embassy certificates.

According to the notification on the committee’s website: “Among the 6 candidates, three candidates had gotten their MBBS allotment based on the fake embassy certificates. The allotment of these three candidates is cancelled as per the rules in the prospectus and these three seats will be added to the vacancies and will be included in the special round of counselling, which is going to start on 25 November 2024.”

An official said it is routine for the DME to verify the documents submitted by the candidates with the embassies. The embassies responded stating that the documents were not issued by them. The candidates had submitted documents from countries such as Canada, Riyadh and Jeddah, a source said.

