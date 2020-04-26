DME to conduct online counselling for PG programmes

The Directorate of Medical Education has decided to conduct online counselling for PG courses. Officials said an order to that effect had been issued by the government.

On Saturday the DME completed counselling for differently-abled persons. The officials conducted counselling over phone using social media apps for 20 eligible candidates. While 16 of them had been allotted seats, four candidates had chosen seats under All India Quota. The remaining seats had been added to the general quota. The Supreme Court had ruled that 5% of seats should be reserved for persons with disability.

The merit list for PG programmes seats under government and management quota were released around midnight on Friday. However, notification for the counselling process itself was issued only after the counselling had begun for the differently abled persons.

Officials said online counselling had been necessitated due to the ongoing epidemic and subsequent lockdown. Though details of the counselling process would be known by next week, officials said that it would follow the DGHS pattern and would be conducted over a period of 15 days.

Only 600 service candidates within 3,000 ranks

The merit list has only 600 service candidates within 3,000 ranks and only three service candidates among the top 40 ranks. The current lockdown and inability to travel could further reduce their chances, say doctors following the counselling process.

A total of 6,455 candidates have been declared eligible for counselling for State government quota seats; and 2,689 applicants are in the fray for seats in the self-financing quota. As many as 744 eligible candidates for government MDS seats; and 348 applicants for self-financing MDS seats find place in the merit list.

So far only the first round of counselling for AIQ seats have been held.

“Fewer students will opt for seats under all India quota and this will reduce the chances for service candidates. Already 50% of seats have been given to the AIQ. These seats would usually come to us as our students do well and opt for a course of their choice through AIQ. But we have lost even these seats to non-service candidates,” said J. Kathirvel, secretary of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association.

Last year 54% of the seats were taken by service candidates but most of them were admitted to non-clinical courses, Dr. Kathirvel said. “Though the candidates have got a seat it will not benefit the health system as the need is for speciality sector and that is not being addressed,” he rued.