DME directs medical colleges to verify students’ documents

With yet another case of impersonation in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), involving a second-year MBBS student of the Madras Medical College (MMC), the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has directed all government and private medical colleges in the State to take up verification of documents submitted by the present batch of second-year undergraduates, and postgraduate medical students — batches that had appeared for UG and PG NEET.

Two arrested

After MMC’s dean lodged a police complaint, seeking investigation into the suspected impersonation involving the second-year MBBS student last October, the CB-CID police, investigating the NEET impersonation scam, arrested the student and his father.

“As a precautionary measure, the Directorate has told all medical colleges to verify documents submitted by second-year MBBS students as well as postgraduates. This is to be sure on our side that the documents submitted to the DME are genuine,” said an official. Documents of first-year MBBS students have already been scrutinised, following the NEET impersonation scam last year.

He added that verification of documents were completed in a few colleges, while it was under way in a number of institutions.

“However, we have not come across any suspicious documents. Invariably, these are valid certificates. What has happened is impersonation during NEET, and this can be checked only by the Central Board of Secondary Education, that initially conducted the exam, and later, the National Testing Agency,” he said.