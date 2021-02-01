‘DMDK will continue its alliance with AIADMK’

But I support Sasikala as a woman, says party treasurer Premalatha

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday said the party would remain in the AIADMK alliance, adding that as a woman, she had sympathy for former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala, who has been released from prison and discharged from hospital.

“I have never met Sasikala but I support her as a woman. She has been discharged today and there is no need to talk about whether my opinion is against the AIADMK or not. So far, we have remained in the AIADMK alliance. However, it is not beneficial to delay seat-sharing talks, as the election is fast approaching. There is a good chance that the alliance will win big,” she said.

“The AIADMK leadership has said Sasikala will not join the party. Like you all, I am also waiting to see if there will be any change in the AIADMK,” she added.

On the PMK’s demand for internal reservation within MBC quota, she said, “All of us belong to some caste or the other. If one caste asks for separate 20% reservation, then all castes have the right to demand similar quotas. I leave it to your imagination to see what will happen if every caste makes a similar demand.”

While admitting that DMDK office-bearers had shared their opinions on being in the same alliance with PMK, she said, “Our zonal, district and State-level office-bearers have expressed their opinions about them. This was an internal consultative meeting. The final decision will be made by Captain [Mr. Vijayakant] after convening the executive council and general body meeting,” she said. She also said the DMK won the 2019 Lok Sabha election based on false promises.