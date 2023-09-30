HamberMenu
DMDK treasurer Premalatha meets Governor, submits representation on various issues including Cauvery water sharing

Another representation sought for the Governor to advise the State government to take necessary action towards irregularities at Tasmac

September 30, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth handing over the representation to Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on Saturday.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth handing over the representation to Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth on Saturday met Governor R.N. Ravi and submitted a representation on various issues, including the Cauvery water sharing.

The representation urged the Governor to intervene and advise the Central and State governments to pressure the Karnataka government to implement the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority to release 5000 cusecs of water at Biligundulu for 15 days and also urge them to implement the project for linking rivers.

It also sought action in lieu of the recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate regarding illegal mining. Another representation sought for the Governor to advise the State government to take necessary action towards irregularities at Tasmac.

The NLC issue, fishermen issue and teachers strike also figured in the representation.

