The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will hold a district secretaries meeting, at the party’s headquarters in Koyambedu, Chennai, on July 24, 2023.

According to a statement from the party, the meeting will be chaired by its treasurer, Premalatha Vijayakanth. Ms. Premalatha had recently told reporters that the party’s internal elections have been completed and soon, the party headquarters will announce its general body and executive committee members.