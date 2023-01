January 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will hold a district secretaries meeting at the party’s headquarters in Koyambedu on January 23.

According to a statement from the party, the meeting would discuss about the bypoll and the party’s internal elections, executive committee, general body and its development plans.