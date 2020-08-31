DMDK to decide on alliance for Assembly polls at a later date, says Premalatha

DMDK leader Premalatha on Monday said her party would decide on an electoral alliance for the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu only after convening the executive and general body meeting in January 2021.
Speaking to reporters in Ramanathapuram, she said that the AIADMK government had kept its promises on some issues, while it had not fulfilled its promises on many other issues. Similarly, the BJP at the Centre too had announced many projects, but had not implemented them, she charged.
“People want a change. They do not want to stick to DMK or AIADMK any more. A party like the DMDK has a bright chance to form the government in Tamil Nadu,” she claimed. However, the party would take a call at the appropriate time on these finer issues. Presently, the party is gearing up to face the polls and DMDK cadres are consolidating themselves towards this goal, she added.
Claiming that there were invitations from like-minded parties for an alliance, she reiterated that DMDK cadres were keen on contesting the election on their own. However, all the views and opinions would be discussed only at the party’s general body meeting by its president Vijayakant, she said. According to her, in the absence of towering leaders like Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, the 2021 general election looks poised to open up opportunities for parties such as the DMDK.
Mr. Vijayakant was in constant touch with party leaders and he would certainly lead the electioneering next year, she said.
Ms. Premalatha was in town to attend the wedding of a DMDK functionary.
