DMDK seeks transparent, fair local body elections

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 00:03 IST

Party holds district secretaries’ meet

The DMDK on Monday sought a fair and transparent urban local body polls.

A resolution passed at the party’s district secretaries’ meeting alleged widespread cash distribution during the recent civic polls and urged the State Election Commission to ensure this doesn’t recur.

The meeting, chaired by DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, also discussed the party’s growth plan and passed a slew of other resolutions.

One resolution urged the State Government to provide ₹3,000 to family cardholders as a Pongal gift, while another sought compensation for farmers in the delta region for crops destroyed in heavy rain.

Stating that there had been an increase in cases of sexual harassment, the party sought stricter punishment for the offence.

It also urged the Centre and the State Government to take adequate measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and reduce the prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Another resolution called for the implementation of robust flood control measures.

The party also sought firm action from the State Government on the Mullaperiyar dam issue.