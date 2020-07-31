DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam welcome education policy

DMDK president Vijayakant and Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy on Friday backed the Central government’s National Education Policy (NEP).

In a statement, Mr. Vijayakant said the NEP had reiterated an international approach to education, right from kindergarten to the secondary classes, and urged the Centre to extend education in the mother tongue up to Class VIII, instead of Class V.

“This has been done to educate more than two crore students who have dropped out of schools. Education should be provided in the mother tongue and it must be extended until Class VIII,” he said.

Mr. Vijayakant said that NEP had been designed after the DMDK’s “Protect the mother tongue and learn all other languages too” slogan.

Dr. Krishnasamy felt that the NEP was progressive and appeared to provide “equity and equality” to all sections of society.

In a statement, he said that he expected the NEP to discard old ways of imparting education through rote learning and examinations, in favour of developing multiple talents in a child.

“Education, for so long, was teacher-centric and this has been changed to a child-centric one. This will reduce the mental stress of the child and their parents, considerably. If the NEP does not just remain on paper and is implemented properly, it will satisfy the needs of the 21st century,” he said.