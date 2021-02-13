‘DMDK not waiting for a call from AIADMK on ties’

CHENNAI

13 February 2021

AIADMK has to respond: Premalatha

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Friday said the party was not waiting for a call from the AIADMK for talks on the electoral alliance.

“I did not say that DMDK was waiting for a call from AIADMK. I meant that DMK or AIADMK should start seat-sharing talks, with the election round the corner. We never said ‘call us’,” she told journalists.

Party founder Vijayakant and Ms. Premalatha participated in the 21st ‘flag day’ celebrations at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Though Mr. Vijayakant barely spoke, citing health issues, he wished the party cadres and promised that he would tour the State to meet the people.

Senior partner

Ms. Premalatha, however, reiterated that it was the AIADMK which must speak about the alliance.

“Who is the senior partner in this alliance? They should respond to the question about the alliance with us. Once the election is notified, Captain [Vijayakant] will call for [the party’s] general body and executive council meetings and announce our alliance,” the DMDK treasurer said.