‘DMDK not waiting for a call from AIADMK on ties’

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Friday said the party was not waiting for a call from the AIADMK for talks on the electoral alliance.
“I did not say that DMDK was waiting for a call from AIADMK. I meant that DMK or AIADMK should start seat-sharing talks, with the election round the corner. We never said ‘call us’,” she told journalists.
Party founder Vijayakant and Ms. Premalatha participated in the 21st ‘flag day’ celebrations at the party headquarters in Chennai.
Though Mr. Vijayakant barely spoke, citing health issues, he wished the party cadres and promised that he would tour the State to meet the people.
Senior partner
Ms. Premalatha, however, reiterated that it was the AIADMK which must speak about the alliance.
“Who is the senior partner in this alliance? They should respond to the question about the alliance with us. Once the election is notified, Captain [Vijayakant] will call for [the party’s] general body and executive council meetings and announce our alliance,” the DMDK treasurer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath