DMDK, MNM seek probe into Thanjavur student’s death

Parents send children to school to study and not learn religion, says Kamal Haasan

DMDK founder C. Vijayakant and MNM founder Kamal Haasan have called for a fair probe into the death of the student who died by suicide after she resisted alleged attempts by her school teachers to convert her.

In a statement, Mr. Vijayakant said that police authorities should probe the allegations of attempts to convert the student and arrest those responsible if they are found to be true.

Mr. Haasan said that while there were conflicting reports about whether the student was forced to convert to Christianity or asked to clean the toilets and look into the accounts of the school, parents send children to school to study, not to learn religion or learn to do to chores.

“The real reasons behind her death should be probed in an honest manner and the culprits should be brought to justice. The State Government must take proactive steps to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)