DMDK leader Vijayakant condemns NLC land acquisition

July 27, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, he contended the land should be acquired after seeking approval from the farmers and not by force.

The Hindu Bureau

DMDK founder Vijayakant. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant on Thursday, July 27, 2023 condemned acquisition of fertile lands for expansion of NLC.

The police supporting NLC is condemnable, he added..

He contended that while Chief Minister M K Stalin claims his government would support the farmers, it was acting in support of NLC, which amounts to betrayal.

Mr. Vijayakant said the issues can be resolved through talks. He warned of protest in case of in action.

