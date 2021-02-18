DMDK invites applications from Assembly ticket aspirants

CHENNAI

18 February 2021 11:23 IST

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Thursday announced the distribution of applications for aspirants looking to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

DMDK founder Vijayakant said aspirants should submit the applications from February 25 till March 5.

The application fee is ₹15,000 for general constituencies and ₹10,000 for reserved constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Advertising

For Puducherry, the application fee would be ₹10,000 for general constituencies and ₹5,000 for reserved constituencies, according to a statement.

Mr. Vijayakant also urged the party cadres to work hard to ensure massive victory for the party in the elections.

AIADMK, DMK and Makkal Needhi Maiam have already invited applications from aspirants.